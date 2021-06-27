July 25, 1952—May 6, 2021
SUN CITY, AZ — She was born Joan Marie Horvath in Racine, Wisconsin on the 25th day of July in the year 1952.
You may have known her as Joan Lettsome, Joan VanHouten or Joan Newton. To say she was kind or giving of herself or bore a keen blade for justice is to understate things. Joan was a talented artist, a great writer and poet, an actress, and an active citizen. She felt it was of great importance to take time for contemplation, prayer and silence. And that kindness is the hallmark of an enlightened being.
She is preceded in the shedding of the physical, chronologically, by: Mikey, (brother); Ron, (father); Lois, (mother); Minnie and Tundra, (extraordinarily well-loved cats) and Brandon, (her beloved grandson).
Those of us for whom she cared and are still stuck here: husband and love of her life, Bill; sister, Annette; sons: Paul, Christian, Damien, Dimitri, John; nephew, Jason; niece, Becky; cherished and dear soul sisters: Leanne and Kate; a horde of grandchildren; great nieces and nephews; friends; and a world of people for whom she fought and prayed daily.
“At the deepest level, our gratitude for the things that make life exquisite does not mean that we have not experienced the harshness of life at various points throughout the years. It simply means that we have attained the wisdom to know that it is the focus on the good that gives hope for healing to the soul. In fact, it is the deliberate attention to what is good that gives resilience to the soul even in the harshest of circumstances and lifts it up during times of extreme loss and suffering.”
Joan Marie Newton