Joan Marie Newton

July 25, 1952—May 6, 2021

SUN CITY, AZ — She was born Joan Marie Horvath in Racine, Wisconsin on the 25th day of July in the year 1952.

You may have known her as Joan Lettsome, Joan VanHouten or Joan Newton. To say she was kind or giving of herself or bore a keen blade for justice is to understate things. Joan was a talented artist, a great writer and poet, an actress, and an active citizen. She felt it was of great importance to take time for contemplation, prayer and silence. And that kindness is the hallmark of an enlightened being.

She is preceded in the shedding of the physical, chronologically, by: Mikey, (brother); Ron, (father); Lois, (mother); Minnie and Tundra, (extraordinarily well-loved cats) and Brandon, (her beloved grandson).

Those of us for whom she cared and are still stuck here: husband and love of her life, Bill; sister, Annette; sons: Paul, Christian, Damien, Dimitri, John; nephew, Jason; niece, Becky; cherished and dear soul sisters: Leanne and Kate; a horde of grandchildren; great nieces and nephews; friends; and a world of people for whom she fought and prayed daily.