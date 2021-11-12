Joan Margaret (nee: Haacke) (Dudley) Burbick

November 2, 1946—November 7, 2021

JUPITER, FL—Beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away November 7, 2021 at her home in Jupiter, FL surrounded by her loving family. She was 75 years old.

Born to David and Dorothy (Heinzerling) Haacke on November 2, 1946 in Montclair, NJ, Joan was adored for her darling dimples and sweet disposition. She graduated from Glen Ridge High School in Glen Ridge, NJ and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from Keystone College in LaPlume, PA. Upon graduation, Joan was hired as an Executive Assistant for Schering Corporation in Kenilworth, NJ.

Joan married her high school sweetheart, Frederick L. Dudley July 22, 1967. Together they built a life for 27 years and provided a happy upbringing for their two children, Brian and Lynda, in Silver Lake, OH and Racine, WI. Joan found family life to be her greatest source of happiness. She was masterful with her sewing machine, creating beautiful costumes and dresses, and she took great pride in making the family house a home. She served as president of the PTA, Cub Scout leader and enjoyed playing tennis and tending to her garden.

In 1998, Joan began a midlife career as a lifestyle journalist for the Record Courier in Kent, OH. She thoroughly enjoyed interviewing local Kent residents for feature articles and was known to write of her own experiences as a grandmother of triplet granddaughters, which received rave reviews from her readers.

Joan wed Ronald L. Burbick of Kent, OH on January 15, 2000. Happy years were spent traveling the world and serving their community through several charitable organizations. They enjoyed their time as members of Twin Lakes Country Club. They escaped winter months in St. Petersburg, FL and enjoyed Autumn in Mashpee, MA with their beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Buddy and Holly.

Joan loved connecting with people, and she had a thoughtful and caring way of listening. Joan’s empathy and kindness came naturally, and she will be fondly remembered for these endearing traits.

Joan is survived by her sister, Linda (Fritz) Dietz of Virginia; her beloved children: Brian (Judy) Dudley of Plympton, MA, Lynda Jacobs of Jupiter, FL; and ten cherished grandchildren: Amelia, Andrew and Paige Dudley, Cullen Wnek, Claire, Renee, Hanna, Caroline, Richard and J. Paul Jacobs; and two nephews: Skip (Gail) Dietz and David (Kathy) Dietz.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:00PM at Bissler and Sons Funeral Home, 628 W. Main St. Kent, OH 44240. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Joan will then be transported to Bloomfield, NJ where visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in Bloomfield Cemetery.

To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle please visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.