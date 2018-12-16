Try 1 month for 99¢

Yanny, Joan M., age 90, of Milwaukee, formerly of Burlington, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2018 at Jewish Home and Care Center in Milwaukee.

Joan was born in Appleton, WI, the daughter of the late Gerald and Lydia (nee: Matheys) Van Ryzin. She spent her early life in Wauwatosa and was a graduate of St. John’s Cathedral High School. Joan also attended Union Grove Teachers College. She was a full-time elementary teacher for St. Francis Xavier in Brighton, and later substitute taught in Waterford and Burlington. Joan was very proud to be a founding member of the Racine County National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) chapter, a cause she held special and dear to her heart.

Joan is survived by children, Mary, Mark (Christine) Thomas, James, Michael (Lori), Ann (Tom) Angel, Therese Wensel and Stephen Yanny; grandchildren, Luke (Nancy Lor) Yanny, Jacob (Lisa) Yanny, Rebecca Yanny, Claire (Corey Harris) Angel, Aaron Wensel and Cayla (David) Cleppe, Josh Lang, Giovanni Jaquez and Aaron Tejon; great-grandchildren, Connor, Abigail, Mason and Lucy; further survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Yanny, brothers Gerald, Robert, Joel and John Van Ryzin.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 10-11AM with Memorial Mass beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 108 McHenry St., Burlington, WI 53105. A luncheon will follow Mass in the church basement. Inurnment with her husband Robert at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St. (Hwy C) Union Grove, WI 53182 at 2:00 PM Friday. Please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Racine County NAMI chapter, donate online at: https://www.namiracinecounty.org or drop off memorials on Friday in Church.

Family wishes to thank the Staff of Jewish Home and Care Center in Milwaukee for their special care of our dear Mother and Grandmother Joan.

