February 3, 1941—August 3, 2019

Joan M. Larsen, age 78, of Stevens Point passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.

A complete obituary appeared in the August 11, 2019 Journal Times.

Please join us for a memorial service for Joan on Friday, September 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine. Rev. Marcy Wieties of Emmaus Lutheran Church will officiate the graveside service.

