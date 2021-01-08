Joan M. Labutski, 85, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Ridgestone Terrace.
She was born February 27, 1935 to Arthur and Alreda (nee Rego) Clover in Milwaukee, WI. She attended and graduated from Juneau High School in Milwaukee, she attended School of Ballet in West Allis before attending Camryn and Stone Professional School of Ballet in Chicago. On October 18, 1952 she was united in marriage to Justyn J. Labutski Jr. in Holy Cross Church in Milwaukee. Following their marriage, they resided in Burlington. She worked as a legal secretary for Robert Wanasek before working at the City Hall as a payroll clerk for 15 years. Joan was an active member of the Sweet Adelines for 20 years, a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and the Guild Art Group. After retiring she took oil painting classes for 10 years. She enjoyed cooking, keeping house and entertaining.
Joan is survived by her children, Susan Ellingham, Justyn (Melissa) Labutski and Steven (Marcia) Labutski; grandchildren, Justyn IV Labutski, Shannon Labutski, Christopher Ellingham, Jonathan (Chelsea) Ellingham, Bryce (Becca) Rambin and Brooke (Chris) Henley, great-grandchild Lilliana Ellingham. She is further survived by her sisters-in -law Agnes Clover and Carol Labutski, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law David.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ridgestone Terrace, Elkhorn for all their love and compassion over the years.
Due to covid-19 private family services will be held. Burial will take place at St, Charles Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
