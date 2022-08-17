Nov. 27, 1956—Aug. 11, 2022

Joan M. Kuehl, retired deputy chief of schools for the Racine Unified School District, passed away 11 August 2022 surrounded by family. A life long educator, in her retirement she taught for UW Parkside, Alverno College and Marquette University. Joan also supported student teachers at Marquette University and first year teachers at Milwaukee Public Schools.

Joan has been a member of St Mark’s Episcopal Church for 35 years and recently renewed membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha. Her greatest passions were family, hiking, biking, reading, cinema and other family pursuits.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday August 20, 2022 at St Mark’s Church, 2618 N. Hackett Avenue, Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or your favorite charity.