August 21, 1928—November 20, 2018
RACINE—Joan M. Hagen, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at The Villa at Lincoln Park on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.
Joan was born in Racine on August 21, 1928 to Walter and Laura Hagen. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1946 and furthered her education at Dominican Racine Vocational. Joan worked as a bookkeeper at various businesses in Racine throughout her career. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and crafting. Joan was the family historian and loved genealogy work.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Walter E. Hagen and Laura C. Hagen as well as her sisters and a brother-in-law, Laura Hopper, Sandy Hagen, and Diane and Raymond DeHahn; brother Walter Hagen, Jr. and brother in law Alfred A. Hopper.
Joan will be dearly missed by her sister, Sister Rosemary Hagen, O.S.F. of Milwaukee; and sister in law, Gloria Hagen of Okauchee, Wisconsin. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Katherine Hopper of Severna Park, Maryland, Patricia and Anthony Rivolta of Burtonsville, Maryland, Michele Hopper of Lewistown, Pennsylvania and William Hopper of Phoenix, Arizona, Matthew and Sheri DeHahn of Racine, Tom and Suzanne DeHahn of Homewood, Illinois, Jim DeHahn, John and Liza DeHahn of Racine, Phillip and Anne DeHahn of Racine, and Christine and Jeffrey Panka of Prairie Du Chien, Michael Hagen and wife Selinda Barkhuis of Port Angeles, Washington, Linda and Anthony Heck of Shawano, Wisconsin, Brian Hagen of West Allis and John and Leslie Hagen of Port Townsend, Washington as well as many grand nieces and grand nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
A special thank you to Anne and Phil for caring for Joan over the past five years and to Kindred Hospice of West Allis for their compassionate care.
