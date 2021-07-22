Joan M. (Cook) Henningfield

February 27, 1934—July 19, 2021

BURLINGTON—Joan Margaret Henningfield was a retired registered nurse, loving wife and mother of nine children, dedicated farmer’s wife, grandmother and great-grandmother and lifelong resident of Burlington. She died peacefully at home on July 19, 2021, at the age of 87.

She was born in Burlington on February 27, 1934, to the late George and Maud (O’Connor) Cook. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School and St. Mary’s High School. She pursued her registered nursing degree at St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and graduated in 1955. Post-graduation, she worked at St. Agnes Orthopedic Department.

On May 25, 1957, she married Francis “Frank” G. Henningfield at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Burlington. In 1960, they moved from Burlington to their Town of Dover farm. They were married for 44 years until his passing in 2001.

Joan spent most of her life in the Burlington area and was employed by Burlington Memorial Hospital as an RN from 1980 until 1999 when she retired.