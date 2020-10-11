Joan Louise Hammes Nee: Lowry

1942—2020

Surrounded by her loving family, Joan Louise Hammes departed this life at All Saints Hospital in Racine on Monday October 5th, 2020. She was born in Racine, WI on March 6th, 1942, daughter of the late Paul and Alice (nee: Fazen) Lowry.

A dedicated wife and mother, she loved family more than anything else. She had extensive travels including to the Caribbean, Mexico, South America and across Asia but her favorite place was always at home with her husband of 51 years, Quinten Hammes, the love of her life. Joan and Quin worked together for decades in their business, Diamond Laser Services. Some of her favorite activities included gardening, beadwork, cribbage, pottery and most of all visiting with family.

She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband, Quinten, her children Lee Ann (Steve) Stremke and Quinten (Renee) Hammes III; her sisters and brother Karen Lowry, John (Pam) Lowry, Jane (Steve) Fogle; her grandchildren Amy (Rajan) Sandhu, Laura Stremke and Eric (Kendall) Stremke; sisters-in-law Cynthia (Rich) McKenna, Heather Hammes and Jennifer (Greg) Berg along with many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her cherished brother Paul (Nicole) Lowry III.