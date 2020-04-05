Joan L. Wissell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 29, 1939 – March 21, 2020

Joan always said that life on this earth was Boot Camp for what comes next. Well Joan, you have graduated from Boot Camp at the top of your class. Born to this earth on October 29, 1939. Born to what comes next on March 21, 2020.

Music has always been a big part of Joan’s life, playing clarinet in Junior High and High School in Leavenworth, KS, finishing as the band majorette. She virtually always sang in a church choir and enjoyed many years signing with her husband in the McHenry County Chamber Singers and the Northern Illinois Choral Society. Also, while living in Northern Illinois, she participated in the McHenry County Fine Arts Society’s efforts to raise funds for the refurbishing of the historical Woodstock Opera House.

Joan was the most caring individual her husband has ever known. She loved her family more than her love of the out of doors. She was always trying to make things better, fix it. She was brilliant, but not always subtle. She loved to travel, often stating that it was because of growing up in a military town.