Joan L. Cunningham

August 15, 1931 — May 16, 2019

RACINE — Joan L. “Sally” Cunningham, nee, Ruetten, 87, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Funeral services for Sally will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Robert Star officiating. A private family interment will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Mauston, WI at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. The family members request in lieu of flowers, that loved ones find an opportunity to pay an act of kindness forward to those in their lives.

