MT. PLEASANT—Joan Katherine Dawson, 90, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday July 20, 2023. She was born on August 18, 1932, daughter of the late Christian and Rose (nee: Nielsen) Agerholm. Joan graduated from Washington Park High School in 1950 and worked most of her life as a bookkeeper. Joan loved to sew and to paint. She spoke often of her many European adventures with her sister Peg. She loved birds and flower gardens, but above everything, she loved her family dearly. Joan was very proud of her brother, Harold Agerholm, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart for his extreme sacrifice in WWII.oan is survived by her granddaughter, Corynn (Josh) Lambro; her grandson, Christopher (Tiffany) Stevens and three great-grandchildren: Nicollette Lambro, Bella Lambro and Charlie Mae Stevens.