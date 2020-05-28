Joan K. Simonsen

As a child Joan learned to tap dance, was a member of the 4H club and learned the working ways of her parent’s sod farm. She graduated from William Horlick High School and was employed by Walker Manufacturing and then Wisconsin Small Motor Company in Union Grove. Joan loved to garden. Together she and Al had a huge garden and raised many vegetables that they would freeze or can and grew and maintained her perennial flower garden. She also liked to bowl, play cards, sew, craft and attend her monthly women’s club meetings. She was an active member of 2nd Presbyterian church well in her eighties. Joan often made casseroles to donate to the homeless through her church. She also thoroughly enjoyed Lake Michigan ad loved to see how the lake changed from one day to another. As a grandparent, she found great joy in helping care for and in supporting her grandchildren and was thrilled to recently meet two great grandchildren. She hosted annual Christmas parties at her home and helped host annual July 4th celebrations at various places as she was able. At 91, she was still a mom that looked out for her kids and was concerned for their safety. She lived life to the fullest and had some spunk. Joan will now be at peace as she joins her loved ones in eternal rest.