Joan K. Simonsen

Joan Simonsen, often described as a very sweet person, received her final wish, she passed away peacefully in her sleep just like her best friend and loving sister Laverne did at the age of 91.
Joan was born in Racine to Leroy and Adeline Radtke. She was a simple farm girl with a lot of sass and talent. She married Alvin Simonsen and together they had 5 beautiful children, Linda (Tom) Defrancesco, Ronald (Lilly) Simonsen, Gregory Simonsen, Susan (Mike) McDonald and her deceased son Bradley Simonsen. She was then blessed with seven grandchildren, Sara, Alyssa, Michael, Matthew, Russell, Nicholas, and Jennifer. She was a great grandmother to Lincoln, Quinton, Warren, and Olive.
Her loving sister Laverne was married to Alvin’s brother George. Sisters married bothers and their families lived two houses away from each other in the country all of their lives. The 13 children of both families were more like siblings then cousins. Joan’s main focus in her life was her family.
As a child Joan learned to tap dance, was a member of the 4H club and learned the working ways of her parent’s sod farm. She graduated from William Horlick High School and was employed by Walker Manufacturing and then Wisconsin Small Motor Company in Union Grove. Joan loved to garden. Together she and Al had a huge garden and raised many vegetables that they would freeze or can and grew and maintained her perennial flower garden. She also liked to bowl, play cards, sew, craft and attend her monthly women’s club meetings. She was an active member of 2nd Presbyterian church well in her eighties. Joan often made casseroles to donate to the homeless through her church. She also thoroughly enjoyed Lake Michigan ad loved to see how the lake changed from one day to another. As a grandparent, she found great joy in helping care for and in supporting her grandchildren and was thrilled to recently meet two great grandchildren. She hosted annual Christmas parties at her home and helped host annual July 4th celebrations at various places as she was able. At 91, she was still a mom that looked out for her kids and was concerned for their safety. She lived life to the fullest and had some spunk. Joan will now be at peace as she joins her loved ones in eternal rest.
Along with her children and grandchildren she is survived by her brothers Donald (Linda) Radtke and Gerald (Carol) Radtke, whom she loved with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother in law, Laverne and George Simonsen, brother Norman Radtke and her husband Al, who are waiting for her in Heaven with open arms.
On behalf of the Simonsen family we would like to thank Debbie Halverson and Carol Holland for their help while Joan was at home.
Joan always helped those less fortunate. In her honor, in lieu of flowers or memorials to the family, please donate a food item to a local food bank
Due to the Covid-19 and the current restrictions, a private family interment service will take place at Country Haven Cemetery.
PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.