Joan K. Andersen

On May 3, 1952 she was united in marriage to Donald J. Andersen. Joan was employed by JC Penney for many years and previously at the Wisconsin Electric Company. While raising her children, she was involved as a Den Mother. She was a longtime active member of St. Edward Catholic Church and volunteered with the Altar Sodality, the St. Rose Meal Program and at the festival. Joan also belonged to Danish Sisterhood. She enjoyed gardening, playing schafskopf with her friends, and creating beautiful stained-glass artifacts. Joan will be fondly remembered as an excellent cook, baker and especially for making delectable Christmas cookies. Above all, she treasured time with her family.