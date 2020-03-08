1933 – 2020
RACINE – Joan K. Andersen, age 86, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Racine, September 22, 1933, daughter of the late David and Vera (Nee: Glawe) Anderson.
On May 3, 1952 she was united in marriage to Donald J. Andersen. Joan was employed by JC Penney for many years and previously at the Wisconsin Electric Company. While raising her children, she was involved as a Den Mother. She was a longtime active member of St. Edward Catholic Church and volunteered with the Altar Sodality, the St. Rose Meal Program and at the festival. Joan also belonged to Danish Sisterhood. She enjoyed gardening, playing schafskopf with her friends, and creating beautiful stained-glass artifacts. Joan will be fondly remembered as an excellent cook, baker and especially for making delectable Christmas cookies. Above all, she treasured time with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of sixty-seven years, Donald; her children, Dr. Ricki (Nancy) Andersen, Deborah (Gregory) Retzinger, Kay Bixler, Lyn (John) Boehm; her grandchildren, Michael (Sara) Andersen, Heather (Sean) Kras, Heidi (Alex) Hoefs, Andrew (Gwendolyn) Retzinger, Jonah Retzinger, Ruth Retzinger, Damien (fiancée, Margaret Landefeld) Retzinger, Nicholas Bixler, Rebecca Bixler, T.J. Boehm, Marcus (Katie) Boehm; her great-grandchildren, Emma and Chloe Andersen, Jacob, Colin, and Lucas Kras, Lilliana Hoefs, Roman Retzinger; sister, Diane (Ken) Ekstrand; sisters-in-law, Jean Anderson and Marian Andersen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters, and her son-in-law, Curt Bixler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
A very special thank you to Kevin Bixler for his loving and compassionate care.
