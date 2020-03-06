1933—2020
RACINE—Joan K. Andersen, age 86, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday at the church from 10:30 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
