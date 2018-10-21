Try 1 month for 99¢
Joan Johnson

September 5, 1933—October 17, 2018

RACINE – Mrs. Joan Johnson, 85, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

A lifelong resident of Racine, she was born on September 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Clarence and Johanna (nee: Roeschen) Rosa. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School.

On October 16, 1954 she married Robert Johnson at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Joan retired from T & K Specialty Products. She enjoyed her quiet time sewing, gardening and fishing with her husband, Bob.

In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Susan Johnson of Mount Pleasant; her grandchildren, Melissa Johnson and Benjamin Johnson; as well as dear nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

A private service will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

