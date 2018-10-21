September 5, 1933—October 17, 2018
RACINE – Mrs. Joan Johnson, 85, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Racine, she was born on September 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Clarence and Johanna (nee: Roeschen) Rosa. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School.
On October 16, 1954 she married Robert Johnson at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Joan retired from T & K Specialty Products. She enjoyed her quiet time sewing, gardening and fishing with her husband, Bob.
In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Susan Johnson of Mount Pleasant; her grandchildren, Melissa Johnson and Benjamin Johnson; as well as dear nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
A private service will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
