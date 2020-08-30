× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan Helfrich

July 20, 1950 – August 26, 2020

MADISON – Joan Elizabeth (Kosterman) Helfrich died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 70 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Joan was born on July 20, 1950 in Racine, WI. She graduated from Wm. Horlick High School and attended UW-Parkside, where she met her husband, Mark. They were married on January 20, 1973 and moved to Madison later that year.

Joan graduated with honors from UW-Platteville earning a B.S. degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Finance. She was a licensed insurance agent for many years.

Joan is survived by her husband, Mark of Madison, WI; mother, Faris of Littleton, CO; brothers Doug of Saguache, CO; and Mark of Hamilton, MT; sister, Jane of Grand Junction, CO; and sister-in-law, Susan of Owen, WI. Joan is further survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joan was pre-deceased by her father, Vince.

Per Joan’s request, there will be no funeral service. Instead, read and ponder Psalm 35.

Burial will be private and out of state.