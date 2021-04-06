May 28, 1932—March 30, 2021

ATCHISON, Kansas—Joan Elaine (Gursky) Hennigh, age 88, of Atchison, KS, passed away March 30, 2021 at the Atchison Amberwell Hospital.

A con-celebrated Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB and Rev. Dan Gardner as celebrants. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited at the church on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. with visitation to follow until 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish or St. Benedict Catholic School

Joan was born on May 28, 1932, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Frank and Edna (Gurkee) Gursky. She graduated from St. Catherine High School in Racine.

She began her employment with the FBI in Washington, D.C. and while there she met Harry D. Hennigh and the two would later be married on June 28, 1952, in Racine, WI. Mr. Hennigh preceded her in death on November 7, 2018.