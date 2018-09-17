Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Joan E. Larsen (Nee: Buse)

May 4, 1929—September 10, 2018

RACINE—Joan E. Larsen, age 89, was freed of her pain on Monday, September 10, 2018, and is now dancing with her husband.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 17, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Remembrance Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation have been suggested.

