Joan E. Larsen (Nee: Buse)

May 4, 1929—September 10, 2018
RACINE—Joan E. Larsen, age 89, was freed of her pain on Monday, September 10, 2018, and is now dancing with her husband.
She was born in Racine, May 4, 1929, daughter of the late Theodore “Art” and Elizabeth (Nee: Nelsen) Buse.
On August 12, 1950 she was united in marriage to Richard C. Larsen who preceded her in death, February 10, 1997. Joan was a stay-at-home mom who was an artist in many ways: fabulous cook, seamstress, gardener, and crafter. She always had an open door policy for all of the neighbor kids, exchange students, and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be missed by her children, Susan (Stephen) Brodsko, Kathie Fonk (Todd Miller), all of Racine; known as “Grandma Joan” to her grandkids, Chad Brodsko (Ashley Rose and her children, Mason, Aubrey, and Lillian), Kristine (Michael) Dindorf, Carly (Brian) Hilton; loved by great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Garrett, Weston, Makai, and Shayden; brother-in-law, Jack Hansen; longtime friends, Lois and Ruth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie Hansen, Lucille (James) Shroat; and brother, Robert (Helen) Buse.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 17, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Remembrance Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation have been suggested.
The family gives special thanks and love to her live-in caregiver, Suvdmaa (Susie) for all of her loving care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
