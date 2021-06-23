Joan E. Jacobson (Wolf)

July 15, 1949—June 13, 2021

WAUKESHA—Joan E. Jacobson (nee: Wolf) of Waukesha passed away on June 13, 2021.

Born on July 15, 1949 in Flint, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late, William and Helen Wolf (nee: Ruhala). She graduated from Flint Northern High School in Flint, Michigan. After high school she attended Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan. After that she attended the Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana. Joan did further studies in Philadelphia and at the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago. She completed her D.Min. degree at the Presbyterian Seminary in Chicago. She pastored churches in Nashville, TN, Owosso, MI and Racine, WI. Joan also served in several chaplaincy roles.

She met her husband, Don in 1977, while interning in Berwyn, IL. They married the following year and moved down to Nashville, TN where Don was in medical school. They started their family while there. She helped support Don through his medical training, moving with him to Chicago. They then moved to Owosso, MI and Racine, WI before moving to Waukesha two years ago.

Joan was known for being an outgoing person, a gifted preacher, and an excellent organizer. She enjoyed playing violin, especially in duets with Don.