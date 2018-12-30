Try 1 month for 99¢

May 18, 1949—December 28, 2018

RACINE—Joan E. (nee: Elsmo) Herman, 69, passed away at her home with her husband by her side on Friday, December 28, 2018.

She was born in Racine on May 18, 1949, the daughter of the late Roy A. and Jane (nee: Easson) Elsmo. Joan was a graduate of Wm Horlick High School. She then attended the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, graduating with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Joan later became owner and treasurer of Raemarc, Inc. On June 6, 1981, she was united in marriage to Thomas Herman.

Surviving are her husband, Tom, twin brother, Marc (Joanne) Elsmo, sister, Deborah (Brian) DelCampo, brother-in-law, Robert Olive, niece, Dr. Elizabeth (Benjamin Thomas) Elsmo, nephew, David (Andrea) Elsmo; and great nieces, Josephine Thomas, and Frances Thomas. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Lynn L. Olive in 2016.

In keeping with Joan’s wishes, private services have been held.

If you would wish to make a memorial donation in honor of Joan, please make donations to Hope Safehouse or Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

