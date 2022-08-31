Joan D. (Lui) Bulik

Aug. 26, 1930 – Aug. 27, 2022

WATERFORD—“A mother will only ever be in one of three places: in front of you to cheer you on, behind you to have your back or next to you so you don’t walk alone.” Forever in our hearts and forever dearly missed. Love from your family.

Joan Diane Bulik, a devoted mother and grandmother (Nana), left this world on the afternoon of August 27, 2022, a day after celebrating her 92nd Birthday. She was born in Racine, August 26, 1930, daughter of the late Peter and Evelyn (Dvorak) Lui.

She was united in marriage to Joseph Jerome Bulik and brought into this world her adored children, Steven Joseph and Laurie Ann.

A lifetime resident of Racine, Wisconsin she was a hard worker and a fierce provider and protector of her family. She loved to travel, but what she held dearest were her children Steve (Barb) Bulik, Laurie (Frank) Meiland; and her grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, and Jessica.

Private services will be held with entombment at Calvary Cemetery.

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in our heart, I’ll stay there forever.” Winnie the Pooh

A special thank you to Waterford Senior Living and Aurora Mount Pleasant for the compassion and loving care given to our loved Mom and Nana.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: