Joan D. Anderson

Joan was born in Racine on February 22, 1932, to the late Howard and Marjorie (Paap) Holmdohl. She married John W. Anderson on December 18, 1952, at Atonement Lutheran Church.

Joan is survived by her children; one son, Geoffrey (Sue) Anderson; two daughters, Catherine Anderson and Elizabeth (Doug) Nerad. Grandchildren; Elyse (Nathan) Thurman, Samuel Aiken, Emily Hays, William Nerad and Madeline Nerad. Great grandchildren; Ethan and Cooper Thurman and Joshua Aiken. Sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Anderson. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Anderson in January of 2019; her daughter, Susan Aiken in October of 2020; her parents; brother, William Holmdohl; Parents-in-law, Clarence and Eleanor (Atkinson) Anderson and brother-in-law, Kerwin Anderson.