August 25, 1933—September 13, 2020

Joan R. (Rasmussen) Cruz, known by family as Ooma, was born on August 25, 1933, in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she lived with her mother, Lillian. Joan survived and conquered many obstacles presented in Denmark while the country was occupied during World War II.

After the war ended, at age 13, Joan and her mother (Lillian) fled Denmark and ventured to America to begin a new life. Speaking no English, Joan and her mother arrived by boat to Ellis Island, NY on December 23, 1947. Years later, Joan moved to Racine, WI where she would meet her future husband Frank Cruz. Joan married Frank on June 21, 1952. Joan and Frank were married just shy of 68 years.

While raising a family and tending to her children, Joan worked many jobs. Her experiences included working as a nursing assistant, working for Hamilton Beach, and ultimately spending the duration of her career at J.I. Case company.

Joan enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking elaborate meals that honored her traditional upbringing such as making Danish cookies (klejners) and her famous gravy.