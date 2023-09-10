CLINTON, TN - Joan (Nelson) Coffey passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2023, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN, at the age of 90. Joan was born November 20, 1932 in Racine, WI, the second of two children born to John and Ruth (Poulson) Nelson. She graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine, WI in 1950, and attended Dana College in Blair, NE, graduating in 1954 with a degree in education. Joan married Robert Coffey on November 26, 1955, and the two traveled to Anchorage, AK, where he served in the U.S. Army and she taught school. They were blessed with three children: Tim, Bruce and Shari. The family lived in La Crosse, WI, Naperville, IL, Minneapolis, MN, and Brookfield, WI. Joan enjoyed volunteering and participating in her children's and grandchildren's activities. Joan and Robert were active members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Brookfield, WI, Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Racine, WI, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartford, WI, and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls, WI.