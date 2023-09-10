Joan Coffey
Nov. 20, 1932 - Aug. 4, 2023
CLINTON, TN - Joan (Nelson) Coffey passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2023, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN, at the age of 90. Joan was born November 20, 1932 in Racine, WI, the second of two children born to John and Ruth (Poulson) Nelson. She graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine, WI in 1950, and attended Dana College in Blair, NE, graduating in 1954 with a degree in education. Joan married Robert Coffey on November 26, 1955, and the two traveled to Anchorage, AK, where he served in the U.S. Army and she taught school. They were blessed with three children: Tim, Bruce and Shari. The family lived in La Crosse, WI, Naperville, IL, Minneapolis, MN, and Brookfield, WI. Joan enjoyed volunteering and participating in her children's and grandchildren's activities. Joan and Robert were active members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Brookfield, WI, Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Racine, WI, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartford, WI, and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls, WI.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coffey; her parents; her father- and mother-in-law: Max and Dora Coffey; and her brothers-in-law: James Coffey, Eugene Flynn and Jack Gay.
She is lovingly remembered by her children: Tim (Cheryl) Coffey of Clinton, TN, Bruce (Lynn) Coffey of Mercer Island, WA, and Shari (Dean) Friedel of Grant, NE; grandchildren: Justin (Whitney) Coffey of Clinton, TN, Corey (Billie Jo) Coffey of Heiskell, TN, Terry (Danielle) Coffey of Clinton, TN, Blair Coffey of San Francisco, CA, Erin Coffey of Portland, OR, Alecia (Eric) Einspahr of Grant, NE, Emma (Jobe) Castor of Ogallala, NE, Claire (Tanya) Machamire of Omaha, NE; great-grandchildren: Harper and Hallie Coffey, Lilly and Lorelei Coffey, Ethan Hunt, Adalyn Coffey, Reagan and Emilia Einspahr, Bryson, Jayden and Hayes Castor; brother, Jim (Karen) Nelson of Lake Geneva, WI: sisters-in-law: Joy Coffey, Fargo, ND, Katy Flynn, Blair, NE, Joan (Con) Smith, Kearney, NE, Jean (Paul) Pristas, Newcastle, CO; brother-in-law, Dick (Joanruth) Coffey, Friday Harbor, WA; nieces, nephews, and friends.
A 9:30 a.m. gathering and a 10:00 a.m. memorial service will be held Friday, November 3, 2023 at Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield, WI. Following the service, cremains will be inurned at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the East Tennessee Alzheimer's Association, 6025 Brookvale Lane #207, Knoxville, TN 37919, or the American Heart Association are suggested.