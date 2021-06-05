August 3, 1943 – May 29, 2021

RACINE—Joan C. Rotkis (nee: Frederiksen), age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, May 29, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

A lifetime resident, Joan was born in Racine on August 3, 1943 to the late Edwin and Genevieve (nee: Nelson) Frederiksen. On September 8, 1966, Joan was united in marriage with the love of her life, Matthew J. Rotkis. Sadly, Matt passed away, just several months earlier, on December 29, 2020.

With a tireless work ethic, Joan was employed with All Saints / St. Mary’s Medical Center for over 34 years, retiring as a Pharmacy Tech II. Among her interests, Joan enjoyed reading, gardeningand, above all, she loved being at home in the surroundings of her entire family—especially when she could spoil her great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Theresa M. Meyers; grandchildren, Antwane “Andy” Miller and Meagan (Robert) Sus; great-grandchildren: Carter John, Peyton Sus, Sebastian Miller and Warren Matthew Sus; and sister, Nancy (Bruce) Burman.

In accordance with Joan’s wishes, private services will be held at a later date.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD