August 22, 1931—November 12, 2018
RACINE—Joan (nee: Treffert) Downey, 87, passed away peacefully at North Point Senior Living Center in Kenosha, on Monday, November 12, 2018.
She was born in Fond Du Lac, WI on August 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Johanna (Vermeer) Treffert.
Joan was united in marriage to James Downey on May 5, 1950 in Corinth, Mississippi.
She completed her Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology at UW Parkside in 1988. Joan was a member of First Reformed Church for 55 years, before moving to Colorado, where she attended New Hope Church. She also was a member of Psi Chi Sorority. Joan was a crisis counselor for the district attorney’s office in Racine and had been a substitute teacher with Racine Unified School District. She enjoyed baking, cooking and decorating and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed reading and bible studies.
Joan is survived by her two daughters, Linda (Rick) Lindeman of FL and Roxe Ann Neal of WI; son, Jon (Melissa) Downey of CO; grandchildren, Jolyn Nelson, Erica Davis, Raymond Neal, Macey Downey and Parker Downey; great grandsons, Drewek Nelson and Chase Davis. She is further survived by brothers, Lowell (Betty) Treffert, Bob (Marilyn) Treffert, Ron Treffert and Gary (Betty) Treffert; sisters, Audrey (Jed) Peck, Arlene Rieckoff and Karen (Ron) Myrland; nieces, nephews, and many loving friends in CO and WI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Downey on March 2, 1980, son, James R. Downey on May 22, 1979; sisters, Jean Sather, Sandy Niesen and son-in-law Tim Neal.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband and son in a private ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park.
In keeping with Joan’s wishes a celebration of life will be held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Dr. on Saturday December 1, 2018. Prayers and a time for sharing Joan’s life will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Followed with Joan’s favorite ‘Pizza.’
For those wishing to remember Joan in a special way, may direct memorials to the American Vets or to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 has been suggested.
Joan will be remembered for her friendship and love she showed to everyone.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
