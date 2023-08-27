Joan Bosteder
July 18, 2023 - Aug. 5, 2023
Joan E. Bosteder, 91, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Joan was born in Racine, WI on July 18, 1932, daughter of James and Elaine Woolrage. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1950 and spent most of her life in Racine. Joan worked as an executive secretary at In-Sink-Erator and Delco Electronics before retiring in Homosassa, FL. She enjoyed singing and sang with a Sweet Adeleine Group. She was very skillful in flower arranging and also introduced her family to Heavenly Chocolate Pie, which has been passed down generationally. Mom was always in pursuit of health and wellness which was evident in her vitality and energy.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents James and Elaine Woolrage, her late husband Marvin Bosteder, and her sisters Dorothy (Rudy) Primuth and Sara (Dennis) Hudec. She is survived by her brothers Dave (Lynn) Woolrage and Jim (Joan) Woolrage, her children Dennis Pedersen and Jody Kaarsholm, Barbara Chapman, Cheryl Johnson, Susan Dettling, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Royal Dalton Memory Care in Homosassa, FL for their faithful and loving care and support during Joan's final days.