Joan was born in Racine, WI on July 18, 1932, daughter of James and Elaine Woolrage. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1950 and spent most of her life in Racine. Joan worked as an executive secretary at In-Sink-Erator and Delco Electronics before retiring in Homosassa, FL. She enjoyed singing and sang with a Sweet Adeleine Group. She was very skillful in flower arranging and also introduced her family to Heavenly Chocolate Pie, which has been passed down generationally. Mom was always in pursuit of health and wellness which was evident in her vitality and energy.