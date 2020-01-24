August 11, 1933 — January 21, 2020

RACINE — Joan Allene Metz, 86, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Joan was born in Racine on August 11, 1933 to the late Richard E. and Violet (nee, Kempfer) Metz. She worked for Racine Motor Coachlines for eleven years and retired from S.C. Johnson & Son in January 1996 after more than 33 years. Joan was a member of the 20 Year Club at S.C. Johnson and a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her sisters-in-law, Dorothy Metz and Carol Metz; nephews, Charles (Ann) Metz, Peter Metz, Keith Jones and David (Patti) Jones; and her nieces, Susan (Chris) Connor and Vicki (Dan) Schultz. Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard E. Metz, Jr. and Robert A. Metz; and her nephew, Jeffrey R. Metz.

Funeral services for Joan will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House, 8948 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226-4802 or a charity of ones choice.