Joan Allene Metz
0 comments

Joan Allene Metz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joan Allene Metz

August 11, 1933 — January 21, 2020

RACINE — Joan Allene Metz, 86, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Joan was born in Racine on August 11, 1933 to the late Richard E. and Violet (nee, Kempfer) Metz. She worked for Racine Motor Coachlines for eleven years and retired from S.C. Johnson & Son in January 1996 after more than 33 years. Joan was a member of the 20 Year Club at S.C. Johnson and a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her sisters-in-law, Dorothy Metz and Carol Metz; nephews, Charles (Ann) Metz, Peter Metz, Keith Jones and David (Patti) Jones; and her nieces, Susan (Chris) Connor and Vicki (Dan) Schultz. Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard E. Metz, Jr. and Robert A. Metz; and her nephew, Jeffrey R. Metz.

Funeral services for Joan will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House, 8948 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226-4802 or a charity of ones choice.

PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

To send flowers to the family of Joan Metz, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Joan's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Joan's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News