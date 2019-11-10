Joan A. Warner, age 90, of Sheboygan passed away Tuesday evening November 5, 2019 at a local hospital. Joan was born April 7, 1929 in Racine to the late Otto and Olga (Lehmann) Boss. Joan was united in marriage to Richard Warner on December 30, 1950 at Calvary Memorial Church in Racine; he preceded her in death on August 16, 2016. She graduated from Park High School in Racine, class of 1947. Joan had numerous jobs thru the years being employed by 1st National Bank in Racine, and also by the city of Sheboygan from which she retired in 1988. Joan was a past member of Grace Baptist Church in Racine and most recently at the Evangelical Free Church in Sheboygan. Joan was a pianist, accompanying many groups including the Kings Delegates and the Twin Disc Choral Group. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and music.