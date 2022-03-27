July 7, 1931—March 20, 2022

ONTARIO, CA (Formerly of Racine)—Joan A. Pogorzelski, age 90, passed away at her residence in Ontario, CA on Sunday March 20, 2022. Joan was born in Racine on July 7, 1931, daughter of the late Lewis and Anna (nee Smith) Collins.

On December 15, 1951, Joan was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald H. Pogorzelski. They raised eight children and shared fifty-seven beautiful years together before Don passed away in 2008.

Joan was employed with Schultz Jewelers for many years and in the Classified Ad Department at the Journal Times for ten years. She was a dedicated member of St. Edward Catholic Church. In her spare time, Joan enjoyed cross-stitching, testing her luck on her casino trips, and spending summers in Door County. Above all, Joan will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Joan will be dearly missed by her children: Lynn (Larry) Westrich, Thomas (Leslie) Pogorzelski, Mark Pogorzelski, Daniel (Sherrie) Pogorzelski, Joseph (Delia) Pogorzelski, Donald Pogorzelski, Julie (Richard) Scott, and Ann Pogorzelski; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Marian Adams; sisters-in-law: Audrey Collins, Diane Ostrander; brother-in-law, David Pogorzelski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis (Bev) Collins and James Collins; sisters-in-law, Mary Collins, Barb Pogorzelski and Delores Pogorzelski; and nieces, Sue (nee: Collins) Funk and Cindy Pogorzelski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, Saturday, April 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Edwards Parish have been suggested.

