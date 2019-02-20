May 9, 1928—February 17, 2019
MUKWONAGO—(nee Howard) passed away peacefully on Feb 17, 2019 at the age of 90.
She is survived by her sons Kurt (Darla), the late Mark (Barbara), and Bret (Julie); grandmother of Leon, William, Max, Julie, David, Daniel, the late Breanna, Ashley, and Richard; sister of Leitha (Clayton) Berard and Leon (Agnes) Howard. She is further survived by brother & sister-in-law Glen Hanson, and Elinor Hanson, former daughter-in-laws Wendy and Debora, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death her husband Hugh Frederich Hanson, and parents Leon Howard and Marjorie Howard.
Joan was an avid reader and kept a lot of journals. She enjoyed scrap booking, camping, travelling, square dancing, and watching the birds and kitties. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago (930 Main St.) from 1:30 PM until the time of Service at 2:30 PM. Rev. Steve R. Hanson will officiate.
S&B-Mukwonago
262-363-7126
