Jo was born in MN on December 9, 1934 to Clarence and Doris (nee, Jackson) Mehlhorn. On August 5, 1950, she married John D. Kraft, Sr. at Atonement Lutheran Church, who just celebrated 70 years of marriage. Jo will always be remembered for knitting dish cloths and crocheting over 300 Christmas stockings. A very religious woman, she spent her earlier years teaching Sunday school, attending Bible study, and continued to be a spiritual leader to many people throughout her lifetime. She was very talented in everything she tried her hand at including ceramics and wood carving to name a few. For many years she hosted Christmas Eve, cooking and baking for the whole family. Jo had the most magical hugs, anyone and everyone she ever met got to feel them. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.