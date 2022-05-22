Jo Anne A. Zlevor

March 25, 1945—May 13, 2022

RACINE—Jo Anne Alberta Zlevor, age 77, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Jo Anne was born in Racine on March 25, 1945, daughter of the late Theodore and Bertha (nee: Berens) Zlevor.

Jo Anne graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1963” and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Dominican College. She was employed with the City of Racine Health Department for 28 years before retiring in 2011. Jo Anne was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her love of animals, especially her dog, “Trouble.” Jo Anne enjoyed traveling all around the world seeing many things and many different cultures. She was an avid supporter for wildlife and the environment.

Jo Anne will be dearly missed by her sister, Kathryn Yankech; sister-in-law, JoAnn Zlevor; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Jo Anne was also preceded in death by her brother, Ted.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: