April 16, 1948—April 25, 2022

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ—Jo Ann Weibel passed away at her Fountain Hills, AZ home Monday morning, April 25, 2022.

She was born in Racine, WI April 16, 1948 to Freeman and Genevra (Lawler) Shoaf. Her education was received at St. Edward’s Elementary, St. Catherine’s High School (Class of 1966) and at Prospect Hall Secretarial School where she gained the skills used in her 37 year career as an administrative assistant with the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread. In 1973 she married John Weibel and together raised their son, Kurt. After retiring, she and John moved to Arizona where she never tired of the desert sun and scenery.

Jo Ann leaves behind her husband, John; son, Kurt and daughter-in-law, Jamie and grandchildren: Luke, Naomi, and Phoebe, all of Arizona. Also Wisconsin relatives: niece, Susan (Mike)Waskow, and nephew, Ken (Pam) Mack.

Many loved Jo Ann and we wish to thank all those who stood by her with patience, generosity and true friendship as Alzheimer’s robbed her of life.

There is no service planned at this time. Those wishing to honor her memory should consider a consider a contribution to either the Arizona Humane Society or to Banner Alzheimer’s Institute of Phoenix.