Jo Ann Nicholson
Jo Ann Nicholson

January 25, 1950 – February 14, 2021

Mount Pleasant—Jo Ann Nicholson, 71, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Sunday, February 14, 2021. She was born in Racine on January 25, 1950, daughter of the late Edwin and Sophie (Néee: Kuzia) Hilicki.

Jo Ann was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel Curtis Nicholson, on August 21, 1971, at St. Mary’s Church in Racine, WI. Jo Ann graduated from Washington Park High School in 1968 and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree Majoring in Management with a Support (Minor) in Professional Communication from Alverno College in December of 1980. Jo Ann was employed at Western Publishing and CNH(CASE) until her retirement in 2012.

To know Jo Ann, you would know becoming a grandmother to four beautiful grandchildren was the most satisfying pursuit she had next to her avid love of reading. JoJo enjoyed many authors and had quite the book collection. A few of her favorite authors were Vince Flynn (JoJo often said we need more guys like Mitch Rapp), James Patterson, John Grisham, David Baldacci, and Michael Connelly.

Jo Ann loved gardening and even just being in the outdoors with Megan’s children picking in her two vegetable gardens or going to Minnesota to play with Brett’s children. She liked trying her luck with slot machines and lottery/scratch off tickets. Jo Ann and Dan often took trips to Wisconsin casinos, Las Vegas and Biloxi, MS. Jo Ann loved going to her grandchildren’s events and truly treasured the time spent with her family cooking a great meal when they were all able to get together.

Jo Ann leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of over 49 years, Dan Nicholson; son, Brett (Marcia) Nicholson; daughter, Megan (Juan) Rico; grandchildren, Gianna Rico, Sophia Rico, Hailey Nicholson, Brady Nicholson; sister, Mary Ann Oertel; brother Rich (Chris) Hilicki; brother-in-law, Ronald (Diane) Nicholson; sister-in-law, Sandi Meijer; nieces and nephews, Lorry (John) Matheson, Ron Oertel, Jean (Ryan) Josie, Ali Meijer, Cheli (Chad) Adams, Charlie (Tammy) Nicholson, Darla Hitzeman, Suzanne VanderSys, Cyndi (Jim) Petersen, Ricky (Diane) Schulte, Julia Maddox, Peter (Jane) Ince, Phillip Ince, Cathy (John) Marrari, Julia Ince; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Jo Ann is preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Charles Nicholson and Lawrence Oertel; sisters-in-law, Marion (Frederick) Schulte, and Jeanne (James) Ince.

A memorial celebration of Jo Ann’s life will be held on Saturday, MARCH 6, 2021, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:30am until the time of the memorial service. Memorial Donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, Tunnels to Towers, Shriners Hospital for Children St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Racine Public Library.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

