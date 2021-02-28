January 25, 1950 – February 14, 2021

Mount Pleasant—Jo Ann Nicholson, 71, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Sunday, February 14, 2021. She was born in Racine on January 25, 1950, daughter of the late Edwin and Sophie (Néee: Kuzia) Hilicki.

Jo Ann was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel Curtis Nicholson, on August 21, 1971, at St. Mary’s Church in Racine, WI. Jo Ann graduated from Washington Park High School in 1968 and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree Majoring in Management with a Support (Minor) in Professional Communication from Alverno College in December of 1980. Jo Ann was employed at Western Publishing and CNH(CASE) until her retirement in 2012.

To know Jo Ann, you would know becoming a grandmother to four beautiful grandchildren was the most satisfying pursuit she had next to her avid love of reading. JoJo enjoyed many authors and had quite the book collection. A few of her favorite authors were Vince Flynn (JoJo often said we need more guys like Mitch Rapp), James Patterson, John Grisham, David Baldacci, and Michael Connelly.