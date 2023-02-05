On November 6, 1971 in Kansas City, MO, Jimmie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Gail Ann Persons. Through the years, Jimmie was employed as an airplane mechanic with TWA and American Airlines and retired as a Crew Chief. This job allowed him to work around the world and for a number of royal families. Following retirement, Jimmie relocated from Kansas City to Racine in 2019 to enjoy Lake Michigan with Gail in her hometown. In his spare time he enjoyed cigar smoking, dog petting and people watching. Jimmie will be best remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father who cherished his family.