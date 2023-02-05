Jimmie Lee Thompson
June 12, 1950 - Jan. 28, 2023
Jimmie Lee Thompson, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Jimmie was born in Kansas City, MO on June 12, 1950.
On November 6, 1971 in Kansas City, MO, Jimmie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Gail Ann Persons. Through the years, Jimmie was employed as an airplane mechanic with TWA and American Airlines and retired as a Crew Chief. This job allowed him to work around the world and for a number of royal families. Following retirement, Jimmie relocated from Kansas City to Racine in 2019 to enjoy Lake Michigan with Gail in her hometown. In his spare time he enjoyed cigar smoking, dog petting and people watching. Jimmie will be best remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father who cherished his family.
Jimmie will be dearly missed by his wife, Gail; daughter, Colleen Adele Thompson (Nicholas Norman); grandchildren: Natasha Kul-Rubinetti (Rottana Kul), Nicholas and Noah Rubinetti; brother, Tom Thompson and his wife, Helen; nephew, Larry Thompson and his wife, Carrie with their daughters: Corrinne and Annabelle Thompson; niece, Kate Thompson and her sons: Austin Traindl and Ethan Thompson (Jimmie's birthday twin); sister-in-law, Stormy Amick (Gene); niece, Morgan Amick-Perry (Michael) and their children: Greyson and Amelia Perry; nephew, Matthew Amick; other relatives and friends. Jimmie will be reunited with his favorite people, Mike Latham, Bud Parsons, Max Carlton and Georgia Thompson, as well as his beloved dogs, Bammie and Stewie.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of gifts, memorial donations to Racine Humane Society (Ways to Give | Wisconsin Humane Society (wihumane.org)) or KC Pet Project https:www.kcpetproject.org/donate may be made.
