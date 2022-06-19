May 18, 1945—June 13, 2022

Jimmie Lee Reynolds, Jr., age 77, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee.

Jimmie was born in Hattiesburg, MS on May 18, 1945, a son of the late Jimmie Lee and Rebecca (nee; McIntyre) Reynolds, Sr. His family later moved to Racine in June 1961. He attended Horlick High School but left school to follow his dream to serve his country by enlisting with the U.S. Army. He entered the Army on May 15, 1964, where he was a cook, expert rifleman and boxed. He was honorably discharged on May 12, 1967.

Jimmie was employed as a die caster for many years at various companies. Prior to retiring in 2005 he was a machine operator with Quick Cable in Franksville.

He was raised in and a long-time member of Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church where he was baptized by Rev. Thornhill. Later in life, he worshipped with his church family at Hope Community Church. His greatest joy in life was found through the game of golf. If he wasn’t playing or practicing, he was watching on TV. He enjoyed his travels for leisure play and tournaments where he gained many trophies and awards. He was a proud member of the Pin-Hi Golf Club of Racine since the 1960s where he shared a great brotherhood with the members.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Bryan (Penelope) Reynolds, Sr., Alice Watson, Sabrina (Marquita) Smith, Deanna (Walter) Heron, Meiko Terwelp, and Jamie Reynolds; his 15 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; his brother, Bobbie (Beverly) Reynolds; and his sister, Marcia (Rickey) Collier; Aunt Mittie Keys; as well as many loving nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of family and friends.

Along with his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by a grandson, Leron Lamont Campbell; his brothers: Steven Reynolds and Kenneth Earl Reynolds, Sr.; and his nephews: Kenneth Eugene Reynolds and Dauntee Reynolds.

Homegoing services will be held on Monday, June 27th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow. Private interment will be in Southern WI Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

