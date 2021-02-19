 Skip to main content
Jimmie Glen Mathews Sr. (Arthur)
Jimmie Glen Mathews Sr. (Arthur) was born in Whiteville, TN. He leaves to cherish his Wife, Charlotte A. Mathews, and children. Gloria, Jimmie (Shalonda), Arthur Mathews, Velma, JoAnn, Willie and Gay Lynn Reed. He gained his wings on February 9, 2021.

Services will be held at Hardeman County Funeral Service at 109 S. Portet St., Bolivar, TN, 38008, February 20, 2021 at 1 p.m.

