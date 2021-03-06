 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jimmie Glen Mathews Sr. (Arthur)
0 comments

Jimmie Glen Mathews Sr. (Arthur)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmie Glen Mathews Sr. (Arthur)

Memorial service for Jimmie Glen Mathews Sr. will be on March 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Faith Church of God, 1448 Geneva St., Racine, WI, Pastor Tyron Patrick.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News