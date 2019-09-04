{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Thomas

May 6, 1946 — August 13, 2019

Jim Thomas, 73, passed on Aug. 13, 2019. A graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and St. Norbert College, he was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Audrey Thomas. He is survived by son Brian Thomas of Milwaukee, daughter Lisa Thomas Jeannotte (James) of Milwaukee, grandchildren Ryann and Dominic Jeannotte, sisters Jean Domanik (Michael) of Georgia and Mary Prevost (Richard) of Arizona, and nieces and nephews.

There will be a Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Hales Corners for immediate family at a later date.

