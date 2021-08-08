September 20, 1934 - August 3, 2021

KENOSHA - Jim Stummer, 86, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his Kenosha home. He was born September 20, 1934, the son of the late Louis and Elizabeth (nee: Ferrier) Stummer in Kenosha, WI. He attended local schools and graduated from Marquette University and Marquette Dental School in Milwaukee, WI. On August 17, 1957, he married the love of his life, Jean Nield, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Together they raised five children.

Jim served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Texas. After graduating from dental school, he set up his practice in Kenosha, WI and was involved with the Kenosha County Dental Society. Jim was also involved with the Lions Club of Greater Kenosha, serving the local community.

Through the years, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, tennis, golf, spending time with family at their north woods home, poker night with the guys, playing games and reading. He was a dedicated husband and father and a devoted friend -- he anticipated people's needs, and after visiting with Jim, his parting words would usually be, "Let me know, if I can do something for you." or "Holler if you need anything." He was a humble man with many accomplishments.