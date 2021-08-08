September 20, 1934 - August 3, 2021
KENOSHA - Jim Stummer, 86, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his Kenosha home. He was born September 20, 1934, the son of the late Louis and Elizabeth (nee: Ferrier) Stummer in Kenosha, WI. He attended local schools and graduated from Marquette University and Marquette Dental School in Milwaukee, WI. On August 17, 1957, he married the love of his life, Jean Nield, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Together they raised five children.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Texas. After graduating from dental school, he set up his practice in Kenosha, WI and was involved with the Kenosha County Dental Society. Jim was also involved with the Lions Club of Greater Kenosha, serving the local community.
Through the years, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, tennis, golf, spending time with family at their north woods home, poker night with the guys, playing games and reading. He was a dedicated husband and father and a devoted friend -- he anticipated people's needs, and after visiting with Jim, his parting words would usually be, "Let me know, if I can do something for you." or "Holler if you need anything." He was a humble man with many accomplishments.
Jim is survived by his children: Timothy (Kathy) Stummer of Menomonee Falls, WI, Dr. Keith (Laura) Stummer of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Terri (Dave) Culp of Waukesha, WI, Mary Schabel of Kenosha, WI and Betsy (Keith Alexander) Stummer of Kenosha, WI; grandchildren: Katie (Mike) Kowalewski, Allison (Brad) Schmidt, Max (Cait Schroeder) Culp, Jack Culp, Maddie (Josh Goetsch) Culp, Megan (Taylor) Heitkamp, Erin Stummer, Zhenya Stummer, Hannah Schabel and Marty Schabel; great grandchildren: Lyla Jean Schmidt, Kaiden Heitkamp and Castiel Heitkamp; nieces; nephews and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (nee: Nield) Stummer; parents, Louis and Elizabeth (Ferrier) Stummer and siblings: Louis Stummer, Robert Stummer, Joan (Roger) Smith, Richard Stummer and Patricia Stummer.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project are appreciated.
