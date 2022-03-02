June 26, 1948—Feb. 19, 2022

RACINE, WI—Jim Spangenberg, age 73, beloved husband of Beth, passed away at home on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Jim was born on June 26, 1948, to James and Laverne (nee Keller) Spangenberg in Racine, WI.

Jim married Beth Harcus on June 12, 1971, in Racine County and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. They were inseparable and loved each other very much. Jim and Beth were also blessed with two wonderful children, Amy and Matt. They brought him great joy. Jim loved them very much and was so proud of them. As a devoted father, he was dedicated to supporting them and being present for their most important moments. He truly loved coaching them and attending their concerts, games, and swim meets.

Jim loved people and was equally respected by many. He owned Johnson’s Home Furnishings with his wife, Beth and built close relationships with many of his customers and employees over the years. Jim and Beth worked side by side and treasured their time together. Jim’s likability and integrity were unmatched, and people trusted him as a leader. As far back as college, Jim was elected President of the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Phi Theta PI International Honorary Commerce Fraternity at Spencerian Business College where he graduated in 1970 with a BS in Business. He was also elected as Alderman for Racine’s 13th district in 2001 and served proudly for 10 years. Jim’s service to the community also included positions as the chairman of the Redevelopment Authority and President of the City Council.

Jim’s passion for music was clear, as he was an accomplished trumpet player. Jim was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and served God faithfully, by playing his trumpet for over 57 years. He also enjoyed singing in the children’s choir and the senior choir. Music was the driving force behind some of his fondest memories. The highlight of his musical experience was his time as a member of the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps, including being part of the 1968 and 1969 World Championship years.

Jim was known for his kindness and generous spirit and will be dearly missed. His favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. He loved cooking the meal and spending quality time with family. His family will miss him pacing around the kitchen while preparing his delicious turkey and Thanksgiving spread.

Jim is survived by his wife, Beth; daughter, Amy (Chris) Kiradjieff; and son, Matthew (Katie) Spangenberg. He was a proud Papa to his grandchildren: Ryan, Nora, and Vivienne Kiradjieff, and Tony and Jack Spangenberg. He is also survived by his nephew, Tim (Kristin Kim) Martinson; niece, Kristen (Mike) Fox; grandnieces: Haley and Miranda Martinson; grandnephews: Gavin and Dylan Fox; brother-in-law, Gregg (MaryKay) Harcus; and sisters-in-law: Carolyne (Ken) Quella and Julie Harcus; and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynne Martinson; brother-in-law, Paul Martinson; Beth’s parents: Bruce (Sue) Harcus; and brother-in-law, Andy Harcus.

Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Al Guetzlaff at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, March 7, 2022, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Racine Alliance Inc. (501C3) or Saint John’s Lutheran School Racine. To honor Jim’s kind and generous heart, please take a moment and do a random act of kindness in his memory.

A special thanks to Dr. Stoltenberg, Dr. Gullberg, and the nurses, aides, PT, and OT at Ridgewood Healthcare Center and Ascension All Saints Hospital. Also, to the Compassus Hospice Care for all your kindness and care. It will never be forgotten.

