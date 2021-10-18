May 19, 1938 – Oct. 15, 2021
LYONS TOWNSHIP – Jim Navin, age 83, passed peacefully at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, on October 15, 2021. Jim was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on May 19, 1938 to Lucile and Eugene Navin. Jim’s passing was preceded by his parents; sister, Jonelle Gerardo; brothers-in-law: John Cyzak, Buff Gerardo and Lenny Stec. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sylvia (Stec) Navin; his children: Dave (Julie) Navin of Fontana, WI, Paul (Becky) Navin of Union Grove, WI and Mark (Erika) Navin of Franklin, WI; his grandchildren: Alex, Josh, Katie, Kyle, Allie, Harper, Sam, and Myles; brothers and sisters: Thomas (Diana) Navin, Janice (Darrell) Graf, Bernard “Bud” (Carolyn) Navin, John “Jack” (Carol) Navin, Sue (Dennis) Remus, Carol (Gerry) Waldvogel; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Clare Cyzak, MaryAnn (Doug) Hale; nieces, nephews and many dear friends and co-workers.
Jim graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Kenosha in 1956 where he was a quarterback for the football team. He later attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
In 1981 Jim founded Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery in Sturtevant, WI, where his love of engineering and his entrepreneurial spirit were showcased over the next 40 years, retiring at age 77. Jim’s three sons now run the company which has grown to over 100 employees, who design packaging machines for some of the world’s largest food companies. Jim’s most impactful life lessons for his sons, Dave, Paul and Mark, will remain his infectious positive attitude and his love for family, friends and the Spee-Dee Team.
Jim was a man of many passions. He loved sailing with his brother-in-law, John Cyzak, as they competed in 13 Chicago to Mackinac races and winning the 1980 MORC International Regatta. Jim also loved driving his 1931 Ford Model A that he restored himself, flying his 1946 Taylorcraft airplane, skiing with his friends as a 40+ year member of the Wilmot Ski Patrol and having dinner at the Lake Geneva Yacht Club with Sylvia. He attended church at St. Francis De Sales in Lake Geneva on Sundays, and he enjoyed watching his grandkids’ track meets, cross country races, theater productions, dance competitions, sailing regattas, band concerts, soccer games and ski races. Jim was happiest when he was traveling, camping, and skiing with the love of his life, Sylvia.
A visitation will be held at Derrick Funeral Home (800 Park Dr., Lake Geneva, WI 53147) on Monday, October 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A mass will be held at St. Francis De Sales Church (130 W. Main Street, Lake Geneva, WI) on Tuesday, October 19 at 10:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Young Eagles program of the Experimental Aircraft Association (eaa.org) or to Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Links have been provided on the funeral home’s website: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.