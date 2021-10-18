Jim was a man of many passions. He loved sailing with his brother-in-law, John Cyzak, as they competed in 13 Chicago to Mackinac races and winning the 1980 MORC International Regatta. Jim also loved driving his 1931 Ford Model A that he restored himself, flying his 1946 Taylorcraft airplane, skiing with his friends as a 40+ year member of the Wilmot Ski Patrol and having dinner at the Lake Geneva Yacht Club with Sylvia. He attended church at St. Francis De Sales in Lake Geneva on Sundays, and he enjoyed watching his grandkids’ track meets, cross country races, theater productions, dance competitions, sailing regattas, band concerts, soccer games and ski races. Jim was happiest when he was traveling, camping, and skiing with the love of his life, Sylvia.