RACINE—Jillian Ann Condill, age 40, passed away unexpectedly, at her residence, Tuesday, August 22, 2023. She was born in Barrington,IL, February 11, 1983 daughter of Vicki Lee (Nee: Landa) and Jarald Martin Condill.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her mother, Vicki Condill; father, Jarald (Susan) Condill; sister, Bethany (Tyler) Edgell; grandma, Carol Landa; niece, Alexis; aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by her loving son, Lucas and special friend, Donald Totten.

A Memorial Service celebrating Jillian’s life will be held at the funeral home, Friday, September 1, 2023, 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Friday, 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.

