Jill Svoboda

July 20, 1936—March 1, 2020

Jill Marilynn Pryse Svoboda, age 83 of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus.

Born on July 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Mabel (Miller) Pryse, Sr. She was a 1954 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, attended Lake Forest College and was a 1973 graduate of Carthage College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

On May 11, 1974 at First Congregational Church of Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Woodrow “Woody” J. Svoboda and they were blessed with 41 wonderful years of marriage.

Jill was employed with S.C. Johnson Wax & Sons, Inc. for 23 years and a “20 Year Club” Member.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Kenosha for over 50 years, a lifetime member of Mary D. Bradford High School and Carthage College Alumni Associations, Chi Omega Society, Lake Forest College, Johnson Wax and Froedtert Hospital Foundation. Jill was a Friend of the Kenosha Public Museum, Jr. Princess on the Mary D. Bradford Homecoming Court, member and former council member of Job’s Daughters Bethel 30 and a sponsor of the Kenosha Dream Playground Project.