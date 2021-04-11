 Skip to main content
January 31, 1967—April 7, 2021

RAYMOND — Jill Marie Peterson, of Raymond, passed away April 7, 2021. Daughter of the late Sue Ann and Russell (Judie) Peterson; sister of Linda (John Hyde) and brother Jeff Peterson. Jill was the granddaughter of the late Ervin and Edna Strelow and the late Donald and Verlie Grove.

Jill was most recently a 5th grade teacher since 2002 at Raymond Elementary School, where she was once a student. Jill made it a point to build relationships with her students each year which turned into continued friendships of support as students grew older. She led the Student Council, served as the teachers union rep, and led multiple student programs and activities with PBS kids, musicals and chaperoning Washington DC trips among her favorites.

Jill was an active member at North Cape Lutheran Church where she served on multiple committees and was formerly the first female Church President. Her service to the Raymond and surrounding communities continued as a Racine County Fair Open Class Photography Superintendent and member of the Union Grove Library board.

Jill is further survived by her Godmother, (Aunt) Judith Bremel and Godfather, (Uncle) Clifford Strelow; nephews: Dennis (Kristen) Roushia, and Jacob (Alissa) Ferraro; Godsons: Blake Sorenson and Tommy Bretl and numerous close cousins and friends. She faithfully attended and supported her nephews at all their activities culminating with trips to Applebee’s.

Funeral services will be held at NORTH CAPE LUTHERAN CHURCH 2644 Raynor Rd (Hwy 45 and 5 Mile Rd), for close friends and family on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 with visitation from 2-6pm with funeral services starting at 6 PM. Interment will be at North Cape Lutheran Church Cemetery on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11 AM.

A celebration of Jill’s life and service to the Raymond School Community will be held at Raymond Elementary School 2659 S 76th St on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 2-4 with a program beginning at 4 PM.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

9200 S. 27th St.

www.heritagefuneral.com

414-761-2750

