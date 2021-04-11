January 31, 1967—April 7, 2021

RAYMOND — Jill Marie Peterson, of Raymond, passed away April 7, 2021. Daughter of the late Sue Ann and Russell (Judie) Peterson; sister of Linda (John Hyde) and brother Jeff Peterson. Jill was the granddaughter of the late Ervin and Edna Strelow and the late Donald and Verlie Grove.

Jill was most recently a 5th grade teacher since 2002 at Raymond Elementary School, where she was once a student. Jill made it a point to build relationships with her students each year which turned into continued friendships of support as students grew older. She led the Student Council, served as the teachers union rep, and led multiple student programs and activities with PBS kids, musicals and chaperoning Washington DC trips among her favorites.

Jill was an active member at North Cape Lutheran Church where she served on multiple committees and was formerly the first female Church President. Her service to the Raymond and surrounding communities continued as a Racine County Fair Open Class Photography Superintendent and member of the Union Grove Library board.