October 3, 1950-August 10, 2020

Jill K. Dexter, age 69 of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Crivitz, WI while on vacation with her family.

Jill was born in Racine on October 3, 1950, a daughter of the late Ralph D. and Hazel G. (Nee: Wolff) Miller.

On June 13, 1977 in Racine, she was united in marriage to Arthur Dexter. Over their forty-three years of marriage, Jill and Art selflessly cared for over sixty children as crisis foster parents.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sturtevant. Jill spent countless hours over a forty-year span as a strong supporter and extremely active volunteer with the Racine Theater Guild. She was extremely proud of her accomplishment of receiving the certification of a Certified Dental Technician. Jill was employed with one of the largest dental labs in the country.

Survivors include her husband Art; her three children, James Dexter, Ellen Dexter, and Anna Dexter; six grandchildren, and her brothers, Kurt (Paula) Miller, and Dan (Gail) Miller.