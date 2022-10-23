May 9, 1947—Oct. 16, 2022

RACINE—Jill E. Fall, age 75, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine, on May 9, 1947, the daughter of the late William and Jean (Nee Mortensen) Fall.

Jill was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1966” She furthered her education, graduating from National-Louis University with her Master’s Degree from the College of Management and Business. Jill worked and lived in Washington, DC for several years before returning with her sister Cheryl back to Racine. She retired as a Instructor at Gateway Technical College. She was passionate about her family lineage and ancestry family tree. Her interest in her family history led her to compile a family cookbook.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her son, Andrew Fall; nephew, Philip Fall; sister, Bonnie (Thomas) Prochaska; niece and nephew: Elizabeth (Michael) Casebolt; and their children: Thatcher and Jonas, Mathew (Margaret) Prochaska; and their daughter Finley; and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl.

Private funeral services were held.

